The national leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Friday in Abuja presented Mr. Ladi Adebutu with the symbolic party flag, to enable him contest the Ogun State governorship election on the platform of the PDP.The party leadership also presented similar flags to Mr. Jimi Agbaje to fly the PDP governorship flag in Lagos State, while Mr. Seyi Makinde was also presented with the flag for the Oyo State governorship contest.While presenting the flags to the candidates, the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said the party had submitted Adebutu’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by law.Secondus declared Adebutu as the party’s authentic governorship candidate for Ogun State.Meanwhile, INEC had earlier recognised Senator Buruji Kashamu as the PDP governorship candidate based on the ruling by a Federal High Court.The party chairman described the present administration as a government of cabals, saying Nigerians will reject them in 2019, because they don’t even know who their President is.“Nigerians are dying in their numbers, yet the emperors of APC will be talking about integrity even more people are hungry. Nigerians will pass their judgment in 2019, you can no longer deceive Nigerians”, the chairman said.He restated the call on INEC and the security agencies to be neutral during the 2019 elections, saying Nigerians are wiser now than before.Secondus said, “This is a President that does not communicate, he only speaks when he goes outside the country. Nigerians are confused and cannot understand him and yet he said he’s coming back; to do what?“You are not talking to Nigerians, you can’t persuade them, you can’t order the security agencies, you can’t order INEC. The president should be bold to call the INEC chairman and security agencies to order”He charged President Buhari to participate in the upcoming presidential debate and not to do so by proxy.