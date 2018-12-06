The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, insisted that Mr. Ladi Adebutu remains its candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State.In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan said the declaration puts to rest all “controversies, uncertainties and misgivings regarding the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State.”The party spokesperson, however, cautioned fifth columnists “trying to cause confusion within its fold in Ogun State, particularly those already identified as working for the APC, to desist from such acts in the general interest.”The statement reads in part: “Ladi Adebutu was duly elected as the PDP candidate in the primary conducted by the National Working Committee, NWC, the only body empowered to conduct such primaries, and his name and particulars have since been duly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by the leadership of the party.“All PDP members, supporters and the general public should, by this declaration, completely disregard, as an impostor, any other person parading himself as the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, as only Ladi Adebutu is our flag bearer and Governorship candidate in Ogun State.”Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reiterated its earlier indecision to recognize the Buruji Kashamu faction of the PDP in Ogun State as well as its governorship candidate.The commission had in a letter signed by its acting secretary, Okechukwu Ndeche, dated October 28, said it has resolved to accept list of candidates presented by the Bayo Dayo-led State Executive Committee in Ogun State, for the 2019 general elections.A senior director in the commission, who pleaded anonymity since the case was still in court, told newsmen that: “Kashamu’s candidates remained on the INEC list. Nothing has changed from its earlier position.”