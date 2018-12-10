The Federal Government has reacted to the claim by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that he would support his former deputy, Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election.The Federal Government said the former President “has every right to support anyone he likes,” adding that such right “is constitutional."However, it said the candidate of Obasanjo will be “roundly and comprehensively ” defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari.Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated these at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.