Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, has declared its support for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.The endorsement which came during the Association’s 5th General Meeting held in Abuja on Thursday had in attendance over 2000 of its members from different parts of the country.National President, MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, said the association’s decision to support the President was because ” no administration had looked into our plight the way President Buhari has done since the inception of the association.”Kirowa stated that the President had made significant efforts towards reviving grazing reserves across the country, thereby impacting directly the lives of MACBAN members.He said, “We appreciate government’s programmes aimed at transforming the social lives of Nigerians through empowerments, agricultural development particularly the livestock sub-sector where pilot programmes of developing water and pasture in long-neglected grazing reserves have commenced.”Speaking earlier, the National Secretary, MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, who pledged the association’s continuous loyalty and support for the President, appealed to members of the association to be law-abiding, avoid friction and utterances that were capable of causing chaos in the country.He also appealed to the media to avoid labelling herdsmen as ‘killers and unwanted citizens.’Ngelzarma noted, “MACBAN frowns on the sensational and negative stereotyping of herders, who are doing legitimate economic activity that contributes to the gross domestic product of the country and are ensuring food security.“We represent over 20 million members across the country, here in attendance we have over 2000 people who have come from all corners of the country; We have representatives from each local governments, and you heard their views; They have declared their interest in President Muhammadu Buhari.”“This is the decision of the majority, we as leaders, don’t have any option than to follow,” he added.