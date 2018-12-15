The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, has said that the electorate are eager to cast their votes in the 2019 poll in order to turn the state into a “peoples’ Lagos.Agbaje noted that Lagosians were yearning to emancipate themselves from the old “order of doing things”.He disclosed this when he received the British Deputy High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils, according to a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation, Modupe Ogunbayo, on Friday.The PDP candidate stated that he was confident of unseating the ruling party in Lagos in 2019 as his campaign message focused more on the Lagos masses.Agbaje said, “If a survey is conducted today, you will discover that the outcome will reflect that the campaign message resonates soundly with the ordinary people who are the majority voters. They yearn for freedom from the old order of doing things in Lagos.He told Beaufils that he was pushing out the message to the electorate in Lagos to protect their votes, a move he said became necessary following the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the 2018 Electoral Act Amendment Bill.In her remarks, Beaufils commended Agbaje’s commitment to a peaceful campaign and his decision to focus on issues affecting the people of the state.