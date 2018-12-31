Senator Sani Shehu, on Monday, called the attention of anti-graft agencies to the donation of buses and cars to candidates in the 2019 general elections for campaigns.He revealed that he was bringing this up as the anti-graft agencies had earlier promised to monitor election campaign spendings.The senator representing Kaduna Central on his verified Twitter handle, said, “Somewhere I read anti-corruption agencies warning and threatening that they will monitor campaign spending and somewhere I read about serving state governors comfortably donating cars and buses for campaigns.”See his tweet:Somewhere I read anti corruption agencies warning and threatening that they will monitor campaign spending ;and Somewhere I read about serving state Governors comfortably donating cars and Buses for Campaigns.— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 31, 2018It would be recalled that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, over the weekend, donated 18 buses to the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in the state.A House of Reps member, Abdulmumin Jibrin also donated some vehicles recently towards the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.