Senator Sani Shehu, on Monday, called the attention of anti-graft agencies to the donation of buses and cars to candidates in the 2019 general elections for campaigns.

He revealed that he was bringing this up as the anti-graft agencies had earlier promised to monitor election campaign spendings.

The senator representing Kaduna Central on his verified Twitter handle, said, “Somewhere I read anti-corruption agencies warning and threatening that they will monitor campaign spending and somewhere I read about serving state governors comfortably donating cars and buses for campaigns.”

It would be recalled that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, over the weekend, donated 18 buses to the Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in the state.

A House of Reps member, Abdulmumin Jibrin also donated some vehicles recently towards the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.




