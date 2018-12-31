The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerians to elect visionary leaders in 2019.Abubakar in his new year message issued on Monday in Abuja said that the citizens could collectively chart a new course for the country in 2019.“2019 is as yet a blank page. As a nation, we must not settle for whatever it brings.“We already have the vision, the vision of a nation that is a beacon of hope for the black race and the world at large,” he said.The former Vice President also advised Nigerians not to lose heart and hope, saying Nigeria is no stranger to overcoming difficulties.He urged the citizens to remember how Nigeria became the first nation in the world to defeat and overcome the wild Ebola virus, when even first world nations were struggling with the scourge.Abubakar said that the resilience was domiciled in the Nigerians national psyche and “together we shall win forever’’.“I wish you all a Happy New Year and may 2019 be the year of Nigeria,’’ he said.