Presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, Donald Duke, Thursday, signed the 2019 peace accord at the Kukah Centre, Abuja.Duke, who had stayed away from signing the agreement with the National Peace Committee, being chaired by the former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar, on Tuesday, along with President Muhammadu Buhari and candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, hailed the process.Speaking shortly after signing the agreement, the former Cross River State governor said the process would assist in no small measures in checkmating electoral violence at during the poll.He said: ”The peace accord is necessary. It is one of the fundamental thing to do. You can’t have elections of violence. INEC must do the right thing by increasing voter’s education.“INEC should live up to its responsibility by sanctioning candidates involved in vote buying so that everybody will fall in line. Until we do that people will continue to do whatever they like.”The politician, however, said since the county had existing electoral laws aimed at dealing with electoral offences, there was no need for the peace accord being signed by presidential candidates.Duke implored the country’s electoral umpire, the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, to increase the voter education and find way out of vote buying in the country.He siad: ”They is really no need for peace accord because we have laws. We just want to show that we are coming into the race.“They are laws that deal with those who don’t want to respect the norms of the society. In a sane society it ought not to be so.”He, further noted that the continuous migration of Nigerians to other countries in search of greener pastures had made them “engender species not just to the neighbouring countries but the world.”