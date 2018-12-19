 2019 budget: Reps exchange blows as APC, PDP lawmakers clash | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » 2019 budget: Reps exchange blows as APC, PDP lawmakers clash

2:02 PM 0
A+ A-
Some members of the House of Representatives are now in a free for all.

Several lawmakers in the House chamber are chorusing a protest song, ‘Freedom comes by struggle, by struggle; freedom come.’

Two members of the House, Mr Bashir Babale and Duoye Diri, had physical combat. Trouble started when some lawmakers brought out placards and others tore them. They were, however, calmed.

Shortly after, Senators Samuel Ayanwu, also engaged Godwill Akpabio in a hot argument.


The protesters continued with the song as President Muhammadu Buhari stepped into the chamber, while APC lawmakers hailed the President, ‘Sai Baba!’

The National Anthem stopped both sides temporarily.




KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top