Some members of the House of Representatives are now in a free for all.Several lawmakers in the House chamber are chorusing a protest song, ‘Freedom comes by struggle, by struggle; freedom come.’Two members of the House, Mr Bashir Babale and Duoye Diri, had physical combat. Trouble started when some lawmakers brought out placards and others tore them. They were, however, calmed.Shortly after, Senators Samuel Ayanwu, also engaged Godwill Akpabio in a hot argument.The protesters continued with the song as President Muhammadu Buhari stepped into the chamber, while APC lawmakers hailed the President, ‘Sai Baba!’The National Anthem stopped both sides temporarily.