After more than 10 minutes into the drama, the Presidential Guards Brigade band suddenly to play the National Anthem, even while Buhari was still seated.
The anthem marked the end of the ceremony, with Saraki and Dogara yet to present their speeches.
Security operatives whisked the President out of the chamber leaving the lawmakers behind.
Saraki later led senators out of the House chamber.
