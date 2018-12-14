The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, taunted the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for signing the 2019 polls peace accord as a face-saving measure, and anchoring their campaigns on propaganda instead of pro-people policies.The PDP responded in like manner, countering that the party was hallucinating over its imminent loss at the polls because President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC presidential flagbearer, has nothing to tell or show Nigerians as achievements since assuming power in 2015.PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “APC is hallucinating over its imminent loss in the 2019 election, that is why it is clinging unto every straw. Our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has signed the peace accord as requested by the peace committee but APC must keep gloating having woefully failed in governance.“Its candidate, President Buhari, cannot campaign since he has nothing to tell or show Nigerians as achievements.’’In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC asked Nigerians to be wary of the PDP and its presidential candidate ahead of the 2019 elections and accused Atiku of not wanting to sign the 2019 polls national peace accord.Atiku signed the accord on Wednesday, a day after some presidential candidates, including President Buhari, signed the document in Abuja and had also called on Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amended Bill, to provide the legal framework for free and fair elections in 2019.It will be recalled that Atiku’s absence was blamed on a “communication lapse” between the National Peace Committee, organisers of the accord, and the PDP national secretariat.However, the APC said the excuse was “hogwash.”“It is obvious that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar tried to avoid signing the national peace accord ahead of the country’s 2019 general election. To all discerning Nigerians, the PDP and Atiku’s dubious claim of a “communication lapse” as reason for their no-show at Tuesday’s formal signing ceremony is hogwash, as the peace committee duly and formally invited the PDP and Atiku like other candidates and political parties contesting the 2019 elections.“Atiku’s eventual decision to sign the peace deal is clearly a face-saving move following widespread condemnation that greeted his initial refusal to agree to the peace deal. We, however, must not lose sight of the dangerous and ominous signs the PDP and Atiku have inadvertently shown Nigerians in the lead up to the elections.”