Dr Dele Ashiru, the Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Lagos chapter, on Wednesday, urged politicians contesting the 2019 elections to desist from any act that would cause chaos in a bid to win.Ashiru told Newsmen that political office seekers should not jeopardise the nation’s peaceful coexistence and progression.“Politicians should remember that they will not be able to govern a fractured polity.“Campaigns toward the 2019 elections must be mature, peaceful and the goal should be to maintain Nigeria’s peaceful coexistence and socio-economic progression.“I expect the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be on the look-out for politicians that will want to destabilise Nigeria in pursuit of their political ambition,’’ he said.According to him, Nigerian politicians ought to learn from history what violence-prone elections has done to some societies.He said all hands must be on deck to ensure that the 2019 elections do not degenerate into disunity.Ashiru also advised INEC to be stern on anybody that indulged in causing mayhem and negating the credibility of the polls.He said that those culpable of breach of peace and other electoral criminality should be prosecuted.“It is at times like this that we want the wives of politicians to press it on their husbands to be civil in their pursuit of political ambition,’’ he said.