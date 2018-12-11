The Plateau State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the State, is buying Permanent Voter cards, PVCs, at N3000 to N10, 000.PDP said it got reports that the APC allegedly called on the people in the 17 local government areas of Plateau state to surrender their permanent voters’ cards in exchange for money, ranging from three to ten thousand Naira.Raising the alarm at a press conference held in Jos, the State Party Deputy Chairman, Amos Gombi, said credible information at the Party’s disposal disclosed that the PVCs would be destroyed or rendered inoperable to deprive their owners from using them to vote in the coming general elections.He said, “We counsel the Governor and his Party not to plunge the State into another needless political crisis in their desperation to hold on to power. We have received credible information to the effect that agents of the APC are inviting people to surrender their Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs for amount ranging from three to ten thousand Naira.“These cards will then be destroyed, rendered inoperable or cloned to deprive their owners from using them to vote out the APC. This is a condemnable and dangerous plot. I hereby alert the people on the plot by the APC to regress and destabilise our democratic journey.”The Party also frowned at what it termed “intentional delay” at the local government election tribunal to make the 90 days time frame to elapse and called on the Chief Judge of the State to urgently constitute additional panels to handle the 77 petitions already pending before the constituted panel.It warned the State Independent Electoral Commission to desist from “clandestine moves capable of circumventing the law” as “we have it on good authority that PLASIEC is attempting to perfect its doctored result sheets by offering between five to ten thousand Naira to each presiding officer and party agents who took part in the election for their signatures to authenticate these fake documents.”