Elma Aveiro, 39, said the result showed the world was “rotten” and tainted by mafia and money.
A post that appeared on Elma’s Instagram page in the aftermath of the announcement Modric had broken Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s dominance of the prized trophy read: “Unfortunately this is the world we live in, rotten, with mafia and f******g money.
“The power of God is a lot greater than all this rottenness. God takes his time but he doesn’t fail.”
His other sister, Katia posted a picture of Ronaldo after he won a previous Ballon d’Or and claimed in a message she posted alongside the photo: “Best player in the world….for those who understand football of course.”
