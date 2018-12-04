Cristiano Ronaldo’s sisters have reacted with anger, after seeing him defeated to the 2018 Ballon d’Or by former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.Elma Aveiro, 39, said the result showed the world was “rotten” and tainted by mafia and money.A post that appeared on Elma’s Instagram page in the aftermath of the announcement Modric had broken Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s dominance of the prized trophy read: “Unfortunately this is the world we live in, rotten, with mafia and f******g money.“The power of God is a lot greater than all this rottenness. God takes his time but he doesn’t fail.”His other sister, Katia posted a picture of Ronaldo after he won a previous Ballon d’Or and claimed in a message she posted alongside the photo: “Best player in the world….for those who understand football of course.”