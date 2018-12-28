Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi has broken his silence on not winning this year’s Ballon d’Or.The 2018 Ballon d’ Or was won by Real Madrid ace, Luka Modric earlier this month.Messi, who has won the world individual top prize award five times, said he was not surprised that he didn’t win this year’s Ballon d’ Or.The 31-year-old said he knew that this time he would not be the winner, while admitting that the Ballon d’Or is a big prize.Speaking on the 2018 Ballon d’ Or, Marca quoted Messi as saying: “If I’m honest, I don’t give much importance to it although it is a big prize.“I knew this season I didn’t have the chance to win it and I wasn’t surprised”.Messi added: “As soon as I had my children, the priority was always my family. It is the most important thing. Obviously, I love football and I live for it, but family is above all.