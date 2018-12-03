Two thousand policemen drafted from the Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and Sniffer Dog section have been deployed in the Northeast to assist the military to fight Boko Haram.They were deployed for combat by Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris under operation Lafiya Dole.According to the police, the cops would engage in purely military duties, adding that the deployment was in line with Section 4 of the Police Act.Police spokesman Jimoh Moshood, an acting Deputy Commissioner (DCP), said the deployment was also to support the strength of the military to defeat the insurgents.The police, Moshood, said previously had 47 PMF units totalling 2961 operatives in Borno as well as the PMF Squadron in the state.He said: “Twenty-six units (63 X 26 = 1638) on ground in Yobe in addition to the PMF Squadron in the state and 18 units (63 X 18 = 1134) on ground in Adamawa in addition to the PMF Squadron in Adamawa State.“The Counter Terrorism Units of the Force has deployments of over 1,250 specially trained personnel. The Police Anti-Bomb Squad has about 300 personnel, while over hundred sniffer dogs are working with the military in the fight against insurgency in the Northeast.“It is of significant note that the PMF personnel, CTU, Anti-Bomb Squad (EOD), Sniffer Dog Sections, the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and conventional police personnel have being fighting along with the military in the frontline against Boko Haram insurgency and also providing security for restoration of law and order in the Northeast, security for all the liberated towns and villages in the Northeast, escort of foreign and local humanitarian workers and relief materials, protection of IDP camps and security of public and private infrastructures.“The police air-wing surveillance helicopters and crews are also deployed to support most of the operations of Lafiya Dole throughout the Northeast in the fight against insurgency.“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to the fight against insurgency and will do all it takes in collaboration with the military to bring a quick end to Boko Haram insurgency and crisis in the Northeast.”