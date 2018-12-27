The Force Headquarters has ordered the arrest of 190 riot policemen who allegedly absconded from training at the Special Forces School, Buni-Yadi, Yobe State.The fleeing policemen were part of the 2,000 officers sent to the school three weeks ago for training ahead of their deployment in the North-East to join forces with the military in combating Boko Haram insurgency in the area.According to the police, the deployment of the policemen was in line with Section 4 of the Police Act and Regulations which allows them to perform military duties both within and outside the country as may be required of them.The missing cops were believed to have escaped from the SFS because they did not want to participate in the counter-insurgency operations.Findings indicated that the policemen were drawn from MOPOL 2 in Keffi, MOPOL 3 in Enugu, MOPOL 5 in Benin, MOPOL 8 in Jos, MOPOL 11 in Calabar and MOPOL 16 in Abeokuta.Others were from MOPOL 17 (Akure), MOPOL 18 (Owerri), MOPOL 19 (Port Harcourt), MOPOL 20/22 (Ikeja), MOPOL 23 (Lagos Island), MOPOL 26 (Uyo), MOPOL 28 (Umuahia), MOPOL 30 (Yenagoa) MOPOL 31 (Asaba), MOPOL 32 (Abakaliki), MOPOL 35 (Dutse), MOPOL 39 (Ogbomoso), MOPOL 43 (Lion Building), MOPOL 50 (Kubwa), MOPOL 51 (Oghara), MOPOL 54 (Onitsha) and MOPOL 56 (Ogoni).A police wireless message with reference DTO:241610/12/2018 signed by the Commissioner of Police in charge MOPOL sighted by our correspondent on Wednesday directed that the fleeing policemen should be arrested and produced under escort.It was learnt that over 120 of the absconding officers included Sergeants and Inspectors.The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, could not be reached for comments on the development as he did not respond to calls and a text message sent to him by our correspondent.Moshood had disclosed that the force had on the ground 47 PMF units in Borno, 26 units in Yobe and 18 units in Adamawa in addition to the regular PMF Squadrons in the three states.Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiqque Abubakar, has said a Quick Response Unit of the air force will soon be established in Sokoto to support Operation Diramikiya in the North-West.The News Agency of Nigeria reported that Abubakar made the disclosure when he visited the Zamfara State acting Governor, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, at Government House in Gusau on Wednesday.He said he was in the state to assess the condition of the air force personnel in areas under attacks from gangsters.The CAS commended the state government and the residents of the state for the support given to security agencies in the fight against insurgency, especially on intelligence gathering.Rikiji, who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, lauded Abubakar for the visit.