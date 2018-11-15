



President Muhammadu Buhari has told the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to be cautious of scammers around him.





Buhari said that the former Vice President has surrounded himself with same people that failed with former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.





Speaking through, Festus Keyamo, SAN, the spokesman of the Buhari Campaign, the President also told Atiku to come to him for advice.





He was reacting to an earlier claim by the former VP through his campaign organization, where he mocked Buhari over corruption allegation on Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.





He said, “Atiku has surrounded himself with all those who failed with Jonathan. His spokespersons and those speaking for him on social media were the ones who sank Jonathan.





“Our advice to him is that he should be careful of these scammers around him. They were the ones who scammed Jonathan and made him believe that he was making headway in the campaign, but at the end of the day, we saw the result.





“Our advice to him is that he should reach out to us to tell him those who are the scammers around him. They want his money.”





On Oshiomhole, Keyamo said: “They should face their crisis. There is no crisis at all within us. It shows that we have a system that works, a system that everybody is free to express his mind, we don’t run a regimented system, there is freedom of speech.





‘’We are telling them that they should emulate our culture where even the national chairman can be subjected to security screening.





“During their time, it was not even like that, it was like a cult but what they are doing now by beaming their searchlight on our national chairman is that they are campaigning for Buhari.





“They are further reinforcing the transparent nature of Buhari, that even his national chairman cannot be spared when it comes to corruption. They have just scored an own goal.





“By talking about Oshiomhole, they have scored an own goal. It shows that the President can even move against his national chairman, even during campaign period.





“I am not saying that is correct, but if they are alleging the harassment of our national chairman by security agencies, they have just scored an own goal because they have given credit to Buhari on his anti-corruption posture.”