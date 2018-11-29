



The 21st Century Youths of Nigeria for Restructuring on Friday warned it will commence devastation of critical infrastructure, beginning with Lagos and Abuja if at the end of its seven-day mourning for Nigerians soldiers slain by Boko Haram, President Muhammadu Buhari did not sign the Electoral Act passed by the National Assembly into law. wreck





The group, which declared seven-day memorial for over 70 Nigerian soldiers, killed by Boko Haram, on Monday, urged President Buhari to sign the Electoral Act into law “as a mark of honour to the slain soldiers and democracy before the expiration of our mourning period.” Leader of the group with membership drawn from nine states, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, in a statement, warned, “We want to use this medium to remind the Federal Government that this time around, we are not going to destroy our oil infrastructure, but critical infrastructure built with our oil proceeds in Abuja and Lagos.”





Leader of the group with membership drawn from nine states, self-styled “General” Izon Ebi, in a statement, warned, “We want to use this medium to remind the Federal Government that this time around, we are not going to destroy our oil infrastructure, but critical infrastructure built with our oil proceeds in Abuja and Lagos.”





Boasting that it has “upgraded from analogue to digital to prove its point that enough is enough,” the group asserted, “If after our seven days of mourning, the Electoral Act is not passed into law, that means we have no choice but to direct our members across the nine states to start destroying critical infrastructure, starting from Abuja and Lagos.”





The group said it was obvious that “violence is what this government understands to do the right thing,” adding, “We are in the 21st century and have come of age to do the right thing.”



