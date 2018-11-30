



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the State Government will continue with the training of recruits in the Neighbourhood Watch.





He added that the state will not be deterred by the actions of the Nigerian Army.





He said the Nigerian Army had been transformed into a political weapon that had abandoned her security responsibilities.





He stated that the disruption of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Training programme by the Nigerian Army was the worst act of irresponsibility, aimed at instigating insecurity In the State.





The Governor said this at Odiokwu, Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State where he flagged off some projects.





He alleged that Zamfara and Kogi States have vigilante outfits which were commissioned by the Nigerian Army and the APC Federal Government and wondered why the Nigerian Army would disrupt a legal training exercise.





Governor Wike said that the State Government worked with the Police, the DSS and other Federal Agencies to ensure that only law-abiding citizens were recruited by the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency.





“The Army is not concerned about the killing of soldiers in Borno. They are only interested in creating insecurity in Rivers State.





“If you don’t want Rivers State to be safe, then Nigeria will not be safe. They want to use their guns against us.





“Zamfara and Kogi States have vigilante groups. They commissioned them and the Chief of Army Staff did nothing. The House of Assembly passed a law approving the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency. The Chief of Army did not challenge the law in court, but today he sent troops to invade the training camp.





“All they are doing is to intimidate people for political reasons. When you fight a state blessed by God, you will crumble. Nobody can intimidate us in Rivers State.





“We did not hire boys for political reasons. This has been a transparent process and that is why the personnel are trained at the NYSC Orientation Camp at Nonwa.





“We involved the Police and the DSS to ensure that the trainees are profiled for the good of the society. The main aim of this agency assist the security agencies with intelligence and information, since there is a lacuna in this regard.





“No one man has been a Chief of Army Staff forever. Every job has an expiry date. When Buratai leaves office, he will be held to account for his illegal actions.





“If they stop the training elsewhere, personnel of the Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency will be trained at the Government House Port Harcourt”, the governor said.



