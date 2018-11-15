On the occasion of former Gov. Peter Ayodele Fayose’s 58th birthday today, ex-Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has praised the ex-governor for his courage, intelligence, dogged spirit, and resolutness in pointing out the errors of the All Progressives Congress-led federal government over the last three years.Fani-kayode, in his “Happy Birthday” homily, saluted Fayose for refusing to surrender to intimidation, harassment, mental torture, and blackmail by agents of the President Muhammadu Buhari government.He also likened the former Ekiti governor’s spirit and courage to that of Papa Obafemi Awolowo.According to a press statement issued in Ado-Ekiti by Mr. Idowu Adelusi, Chief Press Secretary to the former governor, Fani-Kayode said that Nigeria is lucky to have people like Fayose who have continued to put the Buhari Administration on its toes, stating that if Fayose had kept quiet and hidden under the bed as many hitherto critics had done, Nigeria will by now be a fascist state where rule of thumb will reign absolutely.In the five-paragraph letter entitled, “Bravo to Uncommon, Irrepressible Politician and Leader,” the former minister recalled “the midnight burgle of the judges’ homes and abduction of the justices by operatives of the DSS; the midnight invasion of the Akwa Ibom Government House; the invasion of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and abduction of a lawmaker; and the invasion of the National Assembly – all by the DSS. Fayose led the crusade against these illegal actions.“He has been in the fore-front to condemn flagrant disobedience to court orders by the Buhari Administration, and indefinite incarceration of members of the opposition party.“Large contingent of security forces deployed to rig the Ekiti governorship poll also unleashed terror on him, causing him to suffer fracture on the neck.“Fayose refused to join the APC, bluffed all entreaties made by the federal government to trade his conscience. He submitted himself to the EFCC at the date and time he promised.“I am talking of a man who is constant like a Northern star, who is fighting injustice like a Spartan soldier, and who has refused to be cowed.“Of course, I am eulogising the architect of modern Ekiti State; the Apesin Ola, Osokomole of Ekitiland. May God bless your day and keep you more for the voiceless”, he added.