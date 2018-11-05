The Coalition of Progressives Political Parties, CPPP, has said that there is no line of demarcation between it and the Lagos State All progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and hence its endorsement of his 2019 aspiration.This came as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, yesterday, described the APC governorship candidate, Mr. Sanwo-Olu as a bad market that cannot appeal to Lagosians even if he “buys political parties beyond the registered ones in the country.”Leader of the coalition, Otunba Aderemi Fatukasi, said: “The next 50 years of the state must cut a path to create a framework for leaders that are not only visionary, but also inspirational with a passion for development.”Another chieftain of the coalition, Akinola Obadia, said: “This is historic. It has never happened before in Lagos State. forty five of 58 opposition parties in the state are supporting the APC candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The coast is clear for him to win next year’s election.”Speaking at the endorsement ceremony, Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat promised to appoint a Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to serve as a link between his government and the parties, if elected as governor.