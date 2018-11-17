Former British light heavyweight champion and World Boxing Association (WBA) Inter-Continental light heavyweight champion, Peter Oboh has said Anthony Joshua should damn whatever anybody is saying and go to America and fight.Speaking on insinuations that Joshua’s camp were fending off offers for the IBF, WBA and WBO champion to fight in America, Oboh who, throughout his career fought in foreign lands said, “I agree with Sugar Ray Leonard, who said that Joshua must have to fight in America to prove to the world that he is not a local champion.“If Joshua does that, it will differentiate him from other European champions who always dread America.”Oboh, who like Joshua fought under the British flag, said Joshua can begin that by fighting Deontay Wilder in the US. “He has nothing really to lose. Fighting in America would give him a different aura and put a stamp to his unified titles and put paid to all the talks about him being afraid to lose. I believe he can put them to shame.”He said Joshua was still a young man who could always bounce back, should the unexpected happen. “At 29, age is still on Joshua’s side, still enough time for him to fight back and reclaim his titles, even if he loses. If he wins, which I believe he will, his confidence will soar and he will become a champions that will command global respect and acceptance.He would have lifted himself to the level of other boxing legends like Mohammed Ali, Dick Tiger, the first Nigerian to become world champion in two different weight divisions. He had to box in both England and America for that to come to pass.