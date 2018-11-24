The Presidency has described the book authored by the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan, ‘My Transition Hour’ as a “disaster.”President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said there were lots of confusion in the publication.Appearing on THISDAY sister television station, ARISE Television’s News Tonight at the weekend, Shehu stressed that the book should never have been written in the first place.According to Shehu, “I have read online that some of his former ministers have come out to say that they never said he must not hand over.“And of course, we have seen some statements coming from him. So, we have seen a lot of confusions in the publication.“And then, was that what he was set out to achieve? I am not sure that anyone will write a book simply to cause confusion.“I think that from all the actions we are getting, I think the only person Mr. Jonathan didn’t blame in that book is his wife.“He blamed everybody under the sun for the things that went wrong with his election, for how he lost. So, therefore, I think that book is a disaster. It shouldn’t have been written.”