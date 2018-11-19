On-loan Chelsea player, Ola Aina has disclosed why he missed Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with South Africa in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifying fixture at the BFN Stadium in Johannesburg.An own goal from South Africa defender, Buhle Mkhwanazi, and a strike from striker, Lebo Mothiba ensured the Super Eagles got a point against the hosts.Speaking to journalists, the 23-year-old said he did not play against the Bafana Bafana because he sustained an injury in their final training session.Aina, however, involved in the post-match celebration as the draw secures Gernot Rohr’s men a spot in next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.“I picked up a knock in the final training session ahead of the game ruled me out of the game,” Aina said after the match.Nigeria will face Seychelles in their final Group E game in March 2019, while Libya who must win to qualify for the 2019 AFCON will host South Africa in Sfax, Tunisia for their final game.