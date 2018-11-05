



Festus Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), says he does his job as the mouthpiece of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), for free of charge.





Keyamo was appointed as the spokesman of the group in in April.





According to a letter signed by Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation and director-general of the campaign, Keyamo’s appointment covers the period before the president “gets APC’s nomination” and during the elections proper.





Reacting to his appointment, Keyamo said he accepted the appointment because Buhari is “an approximation” of the values he cherishes and has fought for in his life”.

Keyamo, on Tuesday, however, said he volunteered to participate in the campaign for the president’s re-election bid.





He said he views his activities as a crusade, with which he wants to enthrone an accountable government.





“My participation in this campaign is part of my larger crusade to enthrone an accountable govt,” Keyamo wrote on Twitter.





“To me, this is a crusade, not just a campaign hence I came out of my shell to make a full-blown participation in the process.





“That’s why I’m doing this purely as a VOLUNTEER – FOR FREE.”