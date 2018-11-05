



A former Governor of Ebonyi State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sam Egwu has said it would be difficult for his party to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





Egwu, who is a Senator representing Ebonyi, said though PDP looked good to win the elections, the party still has lots of work to do.





Addressing journalists in his Umuebe Farms, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, over the weekend, Egwu described Buhari as an incumbent and someone who has all the needed support in the general election.





He insisted that anybody who says defeating Buhari will be easy was not sincere.

Egwu said PDP has been greatly rebranded, adding “even our chairman has apologized where he made a mistake and I am a PDP person. So, I believe we have what it takes to win but it is not going to be easy.





“This incumbent is someone that has the support of all, someone who comes with the mantra of change, fighting corruption and making sure that all the security issues are addressed. So it is left for Nigerians to judge whether all these issues have been seriously addressed.





“But to be honest, they have tried in many areas. I don’t believe that you just wake up and condemn someone because you want to rule the person out; the President has tried his best. This country is a very complex country where if you are moving this way people will be pushing you that way.





“The President has tried; there is now doubt about it.





“As opposition party, you know opposition is when you have done something they will say you have not done it well because they want to be there but I’m sure by the end of the day, God will decide who will be there.”