



Concerns are mounting over the fate of Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was recently grilled by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).





We had reported that Oshiomhole was detained and quizzed by the DSS after some APC governors alleged that he received bribes during the party’s primary elections.





The APC chairman was pressured to resign during the interrogation. He travelled out of the country after he was granted administrative bail.





TheCable reports that he is expected to return on Sunday. The APC chairman made the trip to the US to keep a previously scheduled appointment.





“The APC chairman will be back on Sunday. He went to keep an already scheduled appointment in the US. There is no truth in the reports that he has fled the country, no, it is not true,” a source said.





“Oshiomhole has said that he will not resign until Buhari tells him with his own mouth.”





We also learned that the APC governors who want Oshiomhole out of office have not backed down.





“The aggrieved APC governors who do not want Oshiomhole in office are not relenting,” another source said.





“They see the chairman as the reason why the party had rancorous primary elections. So they are saying he must go.”





‘OSHIOMHOLE TO FACE FURTHER GRILLING’





Meanwhile, Oshiomhole is expected to go back to the DSS office for further interrogation when he returns to the country.





“We are still looking at his statements and also carrying out further investigations. This type of operation is not meant for the members of the public,” PUNCH quoted a source as saying.





“Rather, we will brief the president when the report is ready. Oshiomhole is the national chairman of the President’s political party. He deserves to know our report first.”





Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Rochas Okorocha (Imo) are some of the APC governors that are not happy with Oshiomhole.





They all failed to secure the party’s gubernatorial tickets for their preferred candidates.