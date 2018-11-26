The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted partly cloudy to sunny and hazy atmosphere over most parts of the country with prospects of scattered thunderstorms over the Southern part on Monday.NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Sunday, in Abuja, predicted partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the Central cities during the forecast period.It added that the region would have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 29 of 38 and 13 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.The agency predicted that the Northern states would experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 29 to 37 and 11 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over the region in the morning hours with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 32 to 36 and 19 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.“There are prospects of scattered thunderstorms over Ijebu-Ode, Lagos, Yenogoa, Port-Harcourt, Eket, Calabar, Akure and Benin axis during the afternoon and evening hours.“Sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the Northern cities with chances of scattered thunderstorms over some parts of the coastal cities in the next 24hours,” NiMet predicted.(NAN)