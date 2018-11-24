The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has urged Nigerians against calling for the disintegration of the country but to clamour for good governance through restructuring.According to him, without restructuring, there can be no democratic society in the country.He said this yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe’s 114th posthumous birthday celebration in Lagos.Agbaje, who spoke as a guest speaker at the event, was reacting to the perceived fragility of the country.He said it was more beneficial to all ethnic and religious divides when the country is united and there is equity than when disintegrated along parochial lines.“Nigeria is a good country, pray for it, it cannot be divided, it will not split. That we are united is a prestige, it would be more beneficial when we are united than when we disintegrate,” he said.He, however, urged the government to promote equity, social justice and create an egalitarian society.On restructuring, Agbaje emphasized that it was pivotal to the general well being, development and stability of every nation, including Nigeria.On his part, the Eze Ndi Igbo in Lagos, Nwabueze Ohazulike argued that restructuring in the face of corruption without good governance would yield little or no results.He said that the call for restructuring should not be misconstrued to be what would affect the unity of the country.“Restructuring will open up opportunities and new ideas because Nigeria is too large with so many tribes, traditions and cultures, to be governed under this present arrangement.“Our founding fathers realized these problems and this is the reason why they deliberately fashioned a constitution, which allowed each section of the country to develop at its own rate,’’ he counseled.