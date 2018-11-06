Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), says it is time to take Nigeria “out of clutches of old order”.





Ezekwesili, who has been an advocate of the younger generation taking over power in the country.





She said that was what she told former military President Ibrahim Babangida in Minna, Niger state, during the weekend.





Recall that we had reported that Ezekwesili held talks with IBB.

Ezekwesili, a former vice-president of World Bank (African region) and former minister of education, said she hopes to send the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “packing” in 2019.





“I had a very candid conversation with former head of state, Ibrahim Babangida in Minna after my speech on human capital development at El Amin School yesterday (Sunday),” she tweeted.





“I made it clear that Nigeria must be taken out of the clutches of the Old Order. This is our mission.





“When they tell you we cannot win, you just focus – donate, sign up, volunteer via oby2019.com and watch us build the structure that will shake the system, overwhelm it and send #APCPDP packing. They won’t see us coming.”