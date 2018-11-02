



Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of transportation has disclosed what ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did to him during the 2015 elections.





Amaechi speaking with EU delegation on Thursday said Jonathan’s administration withdrew his security and made him prone to attacks during the 2015 elections.





Amaechi, who is also the Director-General of the reelection campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari, said Jonathan as a civilian president was undemocratic than the present administration.





According to him, he was attacked several times as a governor during Jonathan’s administration yet nothing was done about it.

Amaechi said: “One assurance I will give you today is that we’ll stand by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and we will stand by whatever decision they make. We believe that we promised Nigerians change and I also believe that you can observe the change.





“By this time in 2014/2015, when I was still in office as governor, I was on fire. Everybody was on my neck. The then President had withdrawn my security. My ADC and CSO were on the run; there was no police security and nobody cared. They didn’t bother that I could be killed or attacked.





“I was attacked several times. I was attacked in Port Harcourt. But now, we believe the President that they were accusing that would be undemocratic because he is a retired soldier is more democratic than a civilian that was elected in the past.





“During the Anambra State election, when the governor cried out that his ADC had been withdrawn, President Buhari ordered that the governor’s ADC be reinstated immediately. So you see, that is the change we are talking about.”