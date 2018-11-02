The United States Government has said it won’t condone any form of interference in its elections from other nations, individuals or groups.In a statement issued by the White House through its Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, on Wednesday evening, heads of top government agencies like the National Security Council, Federal Bureau of Investigation and others warned that interference from the likes of Russia, China and Iran would not be accepted but rather met with severe sanctions.The latest warning comes ahead of the much-anticipated November 6 mid-term elections across the country and growing concerns that Russia could meddle with the process like it allegedly did in 2016 by hacking into the elections that brought President Donald Trump into power.The statement read, “The Federal Government has paid particular attention to election systems and processes for decades now and has looked at a range of threats to the integrity of election processes.“As the threat environment has matured over the past few years, we’ve also had to mature the capabilities processes and authorities that we bring to bear as a Federal Government to support elections as they occur, and even after they occur.“Foreign nations have always tried to influence the way that the United States will act through a variety of means. That could be advertising, that could be lobbying.”It added, “The FBI is concerned about ongoing interference campaigns by Russia, China, and other foreign actors, including Iran, to undermine confidence in democratic institutions and influence public sentiment and government policies.“Foreign interference in U.S. elections is a threat to our democracy. President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this year, mandating sanctions in the event of election interference.”