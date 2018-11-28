The Nigerian Police, Tuesday, assured President Muhammadu Buhari that the force would re-double its efforts in the fight against crimes in the country.In a statement issued by the Public relations officer of the force, Ag DCP Jimoh Moshood, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, opined that every personnel would be more committed to guaranteeing adequate security nationwide.IGP directs that the entire personnel of the Force must re-double their efforts, be more dedicated and committed to duty to reduce crimes and criminalities in the Country to the barest and reciprocate the President’s good gesture and concern for the Force, as to whom much is given, much is expected.His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria has graciously approved Rank Salary Structure Adjustment for Police Personnel with effect from 1st of November, 2018.The President, Federal Republic of Nigeria assures that his administration will continue to give attention to the welfare and operational needs of the Nigeria Police Force with a view to restoring the Force primacy and lead role in internal security framework of the Country. The President hopes that this gesture will increase the performance index of the Police and strengthen Nigeria’s Internal Security system.His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, observed that the more efficient the Police is, the more confident the Government and Citizens will be. The President congratulated the Inspector General of Police and Police Management Team on the success recorded against criminals taxing people and stopping them from their farms. ‘…we are expecting more from you’, the President told the Police.The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni, assured the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria that the Nigeria Police Force will redouble its efforts to guarantee adequate security nationwide and also ensure secure environment for free, fair and credible elections throughout the Country in the forthcoming 2019 General Elections.The Inspector General of Police has therefore directed that the entire personnel of the Force must re-double their efforts, be more dedicated and committed to duty to reduce crimes and criminalities in the Country to the barest and reciprocate the President’s good gesture to the Force, as to whom much is given, much is expected.The Force therefore will not tolerate any lapses, dereliction of duty and other unprofessional conducts from any officer in the discharge of their official responsibilities. Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspector Generals of Police are to educate their Personnel on the newly approved Rank Salary Structure Adjustment.Training and Seminar have been held for Officers in charge of the Mechanized Salary Section, Police Accountants and Auditors attached to all Police Formations across the Country on the modalities for implementation of the newly approved Rank Salary Structure Adjustment.The renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to reduce crimes and criminalities in the Country remain unequivocal and unwavering.