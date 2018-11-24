Women and youth leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North West zone have risen from their meeting to strategize on how to deliver victory to the party in the zone, saying that, they will mobilize 15 million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari during the 2019 elections.The North West Youth Leader, Sadiq Sani Fakai while opening the meeting said, the presidential election was just 82 days away, hence the need to strategize on how to mobilize support for the party and ensure its victory.He said, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has delivered good governance in all ramifications, but corrupt politicians are bent on rubbishing its achievements, therefore the youths must rise to promote the APC government’s achievements and canvass votes for it.Briefing newsmen shortly after the opening of the meeting, leader of the youth caucus and Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, Ismail Ahmad, said the meeting has mapped out strategy to deliver 15 million votes President Buhari in the forthcoming polls.He also vowed that they will work to reclaim Sokoto State and all legislative seats lost to other parties, both in states and National Assembly.According to him, “We have a lot of work to do, but we have a lot of opportunities to mine. As at January this year, there were 18.5 million registered voters in the north west zone and theere was opening again within the year, where we had encouraged more people to register and a lot of people were encouraged to collect their PVC as well, so the registered voters should be in the region of 20 million now.“We are going down to all the wards, all the local government area in all the seven states of the North West to mobilize for the people. Remember that in 2015, with the exception of Senator Danjuma Lah of Kaduna South, all the senators of The North West zone we were APC. All the governors of the North West for the first time since 1999 were APC, until recently when we had the defection of the Sokoto State Governor.“Our plan is to ensure that the party maintains that 2015 success and reclaim Sokoto State as well as all our legislative seats both at the national and state levels.“It is going to be a lot of work, what I have called on my colleagues at the north west level to do is not going to be easy, it is not going to be a tea party. We are aware that the contest is between two northerners, but we will do our home work well. Again, we know people appreciate performance that is glaring and the president has performed way above expectation in terms of real things on the ground, not just semantics.“This government has done a lot of work, but it doesn’t have many people speaking for it“So, we know in reality we cannot get hundred percent votes from the North West, but in 2015, north west alone delivered over eight million votes to the APC, this time, we will work hard and ensure that we deliver 15 million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari from the North West alone.“Talking about the aggrieved party members, Ahmad charged the youth not to leave the job of reconciliation to the reconciliation committees alone, but talk to aggrieved party members within their own domains.” He said.The zonal woman leader, Yahanasu Buba Ahmad in her own remarks at the meeting said, the women wing had concluded arrangements to organise 35,000 women rally for President Muhammadu Buhari next Tuesday.