Bayelsa State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, formally welcomed a former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and former Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Amnesty Programme, Chief Timi Alaibe to the party.Former Lagos Assembly Speaker, Pelumi, six others arraigned over alleged murder of Police DSPAlaibe was received alongside other chieftains of the APC including former Secretary to Bayelsa State Government, SSG, Chief Gideon Ekeuwei, former PDP chairman in the state, Chief Rufus Abadi, and a two-time former Commissioner for Information in the state, Chief Nathan Egba and over ten thousand of their supporters.The defectors were received by Governor Seriake Dickson and the National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, who was represented by the South-South Zonal Vice-chairman of the PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi, in Yenagoa.The defectors, who had earlier been hosted by the governor, expressed gratitude to the state governor for giving them a rousing public reception.In his remarks, Alaibe said: “By hosting us this way, the governor has added value to our return to the PDP. I must tell you that with this rally, pundits are ashamed because they did not believe that we were going to be received in this manner.“We left All Progressives Congress, APC, because they don’t keep to promises. You can see that their house is in chaos.“We are coming back to support you so you can continue to invest in other areas including what you have already done in the health sector like the diagnostic centre where a former president came to be diagnosed.On his part, Dickson said: “ APC didn’t know the value of Chief Alaibe and all these wonderful political leaders. I feel sorry for them. Our brothers and friends, in the new Bayelsa State that we have been creating, we believe in brotherhood, oneness, and unity.“I keep telling everybody that the disagreement of the past belongs to the past. All the mistakes of the past belong to the past. As governor of this state and leader of our people, my concern is the future.’’