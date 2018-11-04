Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday in Sokoto said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government has stopped the ‘grand corruption’ that characterised the system in the past.Similarly, Osinbajo seized the space to also absolve the executive of interference in the affairs of the legislature saying that it has always observed absolute restraint.“There has never been attempt by this government in any guise to impede on the National Assembly. Governor Tambuwal who was then Speaker will not forget how he scaled the fence by acrobatic means to get into the assembly complex.“I was Attorney General of Lagos State when the executive withheld our funds. All these were absolute impunity, threat and undue interference which are now in the past with the coming of this government”, he stated.According to him in the past, governors and legislators were under severe interference and threats by the executives. He said there has been significant change with positive and far reaching effect in reforms through democratic means, “We have been able to actualise and domesticate financial autonomy of the judiciary as an important integral arm of government.”Osinbajo made the remarks at the 2018 annual lecture organised by the Barewa Old Boys Association ahead of its centenary celebrations slated for 2021.According to the Vice President, before the current administration, the country experienced a lot of impunity, adding “We knew when the executive approved direct stealing and collection of huge sums from the public treasury to the tune of $297 million in a single swing.”He enumerated the various areas through which the federal government intervention schemes have grossly impacted the citizenry to include the N-Power, Anchor borrower, conditional cash ýtransfer, school feeding and other beneficial entrepreneurial and skills acquisition empowerment ventures.Osinbajo however, described BOBA as a social entity which has produced brilliant and dependable leaders with vision for a prosperous nation.He extolled the visionary greatness of products of the Barewa College, citing examples with late Sir Ahmadu Bello for galvanising the north into the national system as an incredible foresight; Tafawa Balewa who stood for better Nigeria with federal identity and unity; Malam Aminu Kanoý who also stood and fought to stem social justice; Murtala Muhammed with ethical and moral discipline while Yakubu Gowon rooted his mission for ‘No victor, no vanquish to re-integrate the country after the civil war as well Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari among others who fly the BOBA banner to constantly reflect their strides on Nigeria’s history and development to remedy and redeem the county’s democracy.In his remarks, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal noted that the issue of good governance was a critical and necessary aspect to the country’s democracy.