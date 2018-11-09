Doyin Okupe, a former aide of ex-Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, says his son may be trying to get back at him by joining President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team.





According to Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Ditan Okupe has “volunteered to work” for the president ahead of the 2019 election.





He disclosed this in a Twitter post on Thursday after he received Ditan in his office.





“Breaking ranks with their fathers for PMB: Ditan Okupe, 1st son of Atiku’s man, Doyin Okupe, a UK-trained lawyer of 12 yrs post-call in Nig, volunteers to work 4 PMB’s campaign team just like OBJ’s son. Nigerian youths note: Atiku’s salesmen cannot even sell him to their children,” Kemayo tweeted.

Okupe served as director of communications for the presidential campaigns of Obasanjo and Jonathan.





Senate President Bukola Saraki had appointed him as the chairman of his media campaign team prior to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary won by Atiku Abubakar.

Ditan okupe is my Son. He is a very brilliant young man. He went to Kings college, Lagos, Burkinham university, UK &did post graduate in law at d London school of economics.We both hv had serious issues in the last 5yrs.This may be his way of getting back at me. I wish him luck. — Doyin (@doyinokupe) November 8, 2018





“It is with great pleasure that I use this opportunity to indicate my keen interest in joining your campaign team for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a well informed decision as I have taken the time to carefully observe and analyse the political terrain ahead of the 2019 Presidential elections,” Ditan wrote.





“It is my opinion that there is no better candidate, aside from the current President, to take this great nation forward, into its predestined place. I also believe that the nation must do everything possible to prevent the opposition party and its cohorts back into the corridors of power to safeguard the future of this great country.





“I have absolutely no doubt that I will be an excellent addition to your already fantastic team and it is my prayer that, through you God Almighty makes this possible.”





In his reaction, Okupe said he and Ditan have had “serious issues” in the last five years.





Okupe said his son has been trying to obtain the contacts of his perceived political foes in the past few months.





He noted that “it is impossible to explain intricate & confounding family issues in a single tweet,” adding that their issues “will never be discussed publicly even if it costs me my whole political career. I love him wt my whole heart”.

keyamo is my friend & lawyer.he is still handing a case for me at the supreme court.He called me tonite on his

acquaintance wt Ditan who also has been trying 4 months 2get d contacts of people he considers my political foes,incl Tinubu, kashamu,OGD etc.4 him dis is his finest hr — Doyin (@doyinokupe) November 8, 2018