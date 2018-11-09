Doyin Okupe, a former aide of ex-Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo, says his son may be trying to get back at him by joining President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign team.
According to Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, Ditan Okupe has “volunteered to work” for the president ahead of the 2019 election.
He disclosed this in a Twitter post on Thursday after he received Ditan in his office.
“Breaking ranks with their fathers for PMB: Ditan Okupe, 1st son of Atiku’s man, Doyin Okupe, a UK-trained lawyer of 12 yrs post-call in Nig, volunteers to work 4 PMB’s campaign team just like OBJ’s son. Nigerian youths note: Atiku’s salesmen cannot even sell him to their children,” Kemayo tweeted.
Okupe served as director of communications for the presidential campaigns of Obasanjo and Jonathan.
Senate President Bukola Saraki had appointed him as the chairman of his media campaign team prior to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary won by Atiku Abubakar.
Breaking ranks with their fathers for PMB: Ditan Okupe, 1st son of Atiku’s man, Doyin Okupe, a UK-trained lawyer of 12 yrs post-call in Nig, volunteers to work 4 PMB’s campaign team just like OBJ’s son. Nigerian youths note: Atiku’s salesmen cannot even sell him to their children pic.twitter.com/U5QPiQVQ3X— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) November 8, 2018
In the letter written by Ditan t
o Keyamo, he said he will do everything possible to prevent PDP’s return to power.Ditan okupe is my Son. He is a very brilliant young man. He went to Kings college, Lagos, Burkinham university, UK &did post graduate in law at d London school of economics.We both hv had serious issues in the last 5yrs.This may be his way of getting back at me. I wish him luck.— Doyin (@doyinokupe) November 8, 2018
“It is with great pleasure that I use this opportunity to indicate my keen interest in joining your campaign team for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. This is a well informed decision as I have taken the time to carefully observe and analyse the political terrain ahead of the 2019 Presidential elections,” Ditan wrote.
“It is my opinion that there is no better candidate, aside from the current President, to take this great nation forward, into its predestined place. I also believe that the nation must do everything possible to prevent the opposition party and its cohorts back into the corridors of power to safeguard the future of this great country.
“I have absolutely no doubt that I will be an excellent addition to your already fantastic team and it is my prayer that, through you God Almighty makes this possible.”
In his reaction, Okupe said he and Ditan have had “serious issues” in the last five years.
Okupe said his son has been trying to obtain the contacts of his perceived political foes in the past few months.
keyamo is my friend & lawyer.he is still handing a case for me at the supreme court.He called me tonite on his— Doyin (@doyinokupe) November 8, 2018
acquaintance wt Ditan who also has been trying 4 months 2get d contacts of people he considers my political foes,incl Tinubu, kashamu,OGD etc.4 him dis is his finest hr
A good father will do everything to keep his home. If I can’t handle my home,I am not qualify to speak in public about issues in my community or area. Ur son is not getting back at u,he’s man enough to know what’s right from wrong!— Ryerson Autos... (@Ryerson51538640) November 8, 2018
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2016/2017ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851