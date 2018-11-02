VIDEO: President Muhammadu Buhari has today at the State House, Abuja, received the attestation and confirmation of his 1961 West African School Certificate (WASC) Examination result, from the Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). pic.twitter.com/HeUGbdLU38 November 2, 2018

A video of presentation of Letter of Attestation to President Muhammadu Buhari by officials of the West African Examination Council has been posted on the verified Twitter handle of his aide, Bashir Ahmad.See the video of President Buhari being presented both his certificate and Letter of Attestation: