The West African Examinations Council is to issue certificates to candidates whose results have been fully processed and released after 90 days.This was announced in Calabar on Wednesday by the Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr Olu Adenipekun, while announcing the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination for private candidates.This he said was made possible as the five-member country examination body joins the digital race.While announcing the results of the 2018-Second Series examination conducted between August 14 and October 4, Adenipekun said, “112,567 candidates registered for the examination in Nigeria, out of which 109,902 candidates sat the examination.”Out of this figure, 138 candidates with varying degrees of special needs registered for the examination.