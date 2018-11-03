



The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has explained why the body was not able to give President Muhammadu Buhari an “attestation of his result in 2015.





WAEC, through its Registrar, Iyi Uwadiae, had on Friday presented the attestation of results to Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





However, the action of WAEC stirred reactions among Nigerians, who questioned why Buhari was not issued the certificate in 2015 but has done same ahead of 2019.





Responding to a statement on Twitter, WAEC on it’s official Twitter page wrote: “What happened was that Move On. Nigeria went to Ghana to ask for a record that is in Nigeria. Was the exam done in Ghana? And for the avoidance of doubt, only the candidate and a court of competent jurisdiction can ask the Council for any certificate/result.”