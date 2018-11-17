 VIDEO: Super Eagles Sing & Celebrate As They Qualify For 2019 AFCON | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » VIDEO: Super Eagles Sing & Celebrate As They Qualify For 2019 AFCON

8:20 PM 0 ,
A+ A-

Shortly after the 1-1 draw with the Bafana-Bafana of South Africa, which sealed qualification for the 209 African Cup Of Nations in Cameroun, The Super Eagles players took to their locker room with songs for praises and celebrations.

Watch videos below...















KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top