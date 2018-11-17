Shortly after the 1-1 draw with the Bafana-Bafana of South Africa, which sealed qualification for the 209 African Cup Of Nations in Cameroun, The Super Eagles players took to their locker room with songs for praises and celebrations.
‘He’s a miracle working God.’— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2018
After losing our first game of the qualifying series at home, we have qualified for #2019AFCON with a game to spare. We thank you all for your support and belief in our team.#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/c5K8Do6PiR
Some dressing room reactions after we sealed our place at #2019AFCON #RSANGA #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/mq2isnbxkg— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2018
‘He has given us victory.’— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2018
Our boys on cloud 9 after picking one of the 2 #2019AFCON tickets in Group E.#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/TbXUMyRbLD
“Our hands are blessed.”— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 17, 2018
More dressing room celebration videos.#RSANGA #AFCON2019 #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/RPU2bILp6Y
