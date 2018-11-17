

After losing our first game of the qualifying series at home, we have qualified for #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/c5K8Do6PiR ‘He’s a miracle working God.’After losing our first game of the qualifying series at home, we have qualified for #2019AFCON with a game to spare. We thank you all for your support and belief in our team. #SoarSuperEagles November 17, 2018



Our boys on cloud 9 after picking one of the 2 #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/TbXUMyRbLD ‘He has given us victory.’Our boys on cloud 9 after picking one of the 2 #2019AFCON tickets in Group E. #SoarSuperEagles November 17, 2018

Shortly after the 1-1 draw with the Bafana-Bafana of South Africa, which sealed qualification for the 209 African Cup Of Nations in Cameroun, The Super Eagles players took to their locker room with songs for praises and celebrations.Watch videos below...