Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja has lambasted Daddy Freeze and others for criticizing him for building the world’s largest 100,000 capacity church auditorium.





Pastor Enenche spoke in anger saying “They have not achieved anything and will never achieve anything for life, would be remembered for nothing’.





He said ‘I heard some very highly irrelevant, insignificant, infinitesimal, microscopic statistical piece of materials that are only relevant for census purposes, who only hang on the internet to talk against people. They have not achieved anything and will never achieve anything for life, would be remembered for nothing’.

It would be recalled that Daddy Freeze had described the dedication of the ‘Glory Dome’ in Abuja as “shameful and hypocritical”

The controversial OAP took to his Instagram handle to say that Nigeria has no business having the world’s biggest church auditorium when the largest School, hospital and factories are not in the country. He further said the auditorium is “the largest Pentecostal business center in the world”.





“If we don’t have the largest School in the world or the largest hospital in the world or any of the largest factories in the world, I think opening the largest Pentecostal business center in the world is shameful and hypocritical”





His Instagram post reads: NIGERIA ABSOLUTELY DOES NOT NEED THIS!

–

These clowns need to stop feeding their egos and start feeding their congregations.

–

The largest ship building company in the world is the Hyundai Heavy industries located in South Korea , a country only 3 years older than Nigeria.

–

Airbus is one of the largest aircraft manufacturing companies in the world and it is based in the Netherlands.

–

Walmart is one of the largest retail stores in the world, employing about 2 million people. It is based in the US.

–

Volkswagen is one of the worlds largest car manufactures, it employs 555,000 people and is based in Germany.

–

If we don’t have the largest School in the world or the largest hospital in the world or any of the largest factories in the world, I think opening the largest Pentecostal business center in the world is shameful and hypocritical especially when it comes from the poverty capital of the world. ~FRZ

–

