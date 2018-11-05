A group of Iranians have threatened to overthrow the government of President Muhammadfu Buhari in order to secure the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).





Zakyzaky has been in detention since December 2015 when his followers clashed with some soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.





The sect members have held a series of protests to demand his release but the government refused even when a federal high court, Abuja, granted him bail.





In a video shared by TheCable, protesters with different placards chanted “Free free Zakzaky”. A man, who appeared like the leader of the protesters, criticised the federal government over the continued detention of leader.







“The judge of Nigeria ordered that Zakzaky and his members to be freed but the government didn’t listen to that and so we are calling on them to free Zakzaky,” he said.





“The government of Nigeria should know that it cannot keep Zakzaky forever in the detention and in jail, In Sha Allah, by overthrowing the tyrannical government, we will free Zakzaky and teach Nigeria and its people a good lesson.”





Watch video below: