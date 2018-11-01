Umar Ganduje, governor of Kano state, who has been trending for the wrong reason, is in the news yet again.





Two videos of him allegedly collecting kickback from contractors handling projects in the state were released by Daily Nigerian, an online platform, earlier in the month.





The governor has denied the videos, saying his political opponents doctored them in order to tarnish his reputation.





The Kano assembly subsequently set up a committee to investigate the allegations.

When he appeared before the assembly, Jaafar Jaafar, publisher of Daily Nigerian, said the videos were not doctored.





He told the investigative panel of how a contractor had informed him of the governor’s practice of “receiving kickbacks” from every contractor in the state.





The investigation is ongoing.





Below is the latest video: