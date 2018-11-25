American top entertaner and model, Blac Chyna finally came to Lagos, Nigeria yesterday despite the massive criticisms she faced after she revealed she was coming to Nigeria to sell her Whitenicious bleaching cream.And yesterday, the American model was spotted outside a mall in Lagos, attempting to jump an unidentified person who apparently was displeased with her business venture. And from the clip below, Chyna is seen being held back by her personal security, while onlookers are heard saying, “She is fighting o!”Only two days ago, Burna Boy added his voice to the nationwide outrage and warned the model to stay away with her bleaching cream.Now, this fight below.WATCH VIDEO BELOW