Gudaji Kazaure, a member of the house of representatives from Jigawa state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him to lead a special task force to Sambisa forest.
In a video trending online, the lawmaker said as a hunter, he knows how to get “those idiots” in Sambisa.
‘Let the president appoint me; I will delegate a team to go inside the bush with myself to finish those idiots,” he said.
“I am a hunter. I know all these bushes. I am a professional hunter. I can delegate a team of hunters.
“Let the government give us Army and Police, we will go inside that bush. I will lead it. Even if it is tomorrow, I will lead.”
Kazaure is known for making comical statements.
Below is the video:
Hon.Kaura Kazaure #MeteleMassacre pic.twitter.com/ya7Tbrw5ql— Ad-Nababa (@AdNababa) November 27, 2018
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.