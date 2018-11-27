



Gudaji Kazaure, a member of the house of representatives from Jigawa state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him to lead a special task force to Sambisa forest.





In a video trending online, the lawmaker said as a hunter, he knows how to get “those idiots” in Sambisa.





‘Let the president appoint me; I will delegate a team to go inside the bush with myself to finish those idiots,” he said.





“I am a hunter. I know all these bushes. I am a professional hunter. I can delegate a team of hunters.

“Let the government give us Army and Police, we will go inside that bush. I will lead it. Even if it is tomorrow, I will lead.”





Kazaure is known for making comical statements.





Below is the video: