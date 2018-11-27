 VIDEO: ‘Allow me lead soldiers into Sambisa’ — Rep Kazaure tells Buhari | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
VIDEO: 'Allow me lead soldiers into Sambisa' — Rep Kazaure tells Buhari

Gudaji Kazaure, a member of the house of representatives from Jigawa state, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint him to lead a special task force to Sambisa forest.

In a video trending online, the lawmaker said as a hunter, he knows how to get “those idiots” in Sambisa.

‘Let the president appoint me; I will delegate a team to go inside the bush with myself to finish those idiots,” he said.

“I am a hunter. I know all these bushes. I am a professional hunter. I can delegate a team of hunters.


“Let the government give us Army and Police, we will go inside that bush. I will lead it. Even if it is tomorrow, I will lead.”

Kazaure is known for making comical statements.

