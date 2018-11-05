Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia was overwhelmed with emotions as his wife, Annie Idibia, shared an embrace with Pero Adeniyi, his baby mama.





The ‘Amaka’ singer has children with Adeniyi, Sumbo Ajaba and Annie Idibia. He had children with the three women before he eventually married Annie.





While Sumbo and Annie are believed to be on good terms, Pero Adeniyi and her children have been out of the picture for years, prompting speculation of a feud.





The singer, Annie and Adeniyi were at Crescendo Lounge in Ikeja on Sunday where they were locked in an embrace while ‘One Love’ was singing in the background.

This is coming years after a rift between Annie Idibia and Pero Adeniyi. Pero Adeniyi happens to be 2Face's first baby mama who gave birth to three kids for the music star. Their rift can be traced back to 2015 and 2016 when they both called each other out on social media.





Watch the video below.

Their frosty relationship took a front burner when photos of 2Face Idibia reportedly kissing Pero Adeniyi at the singer's nightclub back in 2015 broke the Internet.





Back in 2015, 2face Idibia was spotted kissing his baby mama Pero Adeniyi in his nightclub. According to a story published by blogger Stella Dimokokorkus, the popular Nigerian musician was seen in the VIP section of his Festac nightclub, Rumours with the mother of his three kids, Pero Adeniyi.

Stella alleges that the pair were more than in a comfy position, as they cozied up, kissing and frolicking. Pictures of 2face and Pero kissing were also posted on the blog, corroborating with the story. The report further alleges that 2face’s wife Annie Idibia caught the wind of what was happening in the club and decided to confront 2face on the issue.

Annie is said to have stormed the club but was diverted by the club’s management into a room where she was told her husband would join her shortly. Annie was allegedly locked in the room for the period and when she was eventually given access to leave, 2face and Pero had ended their ‘meeting’. But when Annie went into the room, she was locked in for some time and by the time she was let out, the fun was over and Pero had left whilst Tuface was about to leave’, Dimokokorkus wrote.





Immediately after the news of kissing incident broke the Internet, Annie Idibia released a press statement on the issue. She spoke to That1960Chick saying that the 'incident' was a temporary distraction and as opposed the stories carried by blogs she didn't go the club to confront her husband.





"I am aware of the photo’s circulating the internet with my husband and Pero Adeniyi. I want to state officially that I was not in that space at that time and therefore there was no confrontation between myself and Pero Adeniyi.





"Pero Adeniyi and this momentary indiscretion poses no threat whatsoever to my relationship with my husband. As a matter of fact, for all of our children’s’ sake, I do encourage cordial relationships with parties involved. This year, my focus is solely on God, Family and my Career which doesn’t give me the luxury of paying attention to any distractions," the statement read.