Uche Nwosu , a son- in- law to the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha , on Tuesday said that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the state , Senator Hope Uzodinma, will not be governor.Nwosu who spoke to his supporters shortly after his arrival from Abuja, said that “ Uzodinma is a tenant in the APC. ”Nwosu who is laying claim to the governorship ticket of the party in the state said that the court will deliver judgement in his favor .He debunked the rumour making the rounds that he had concluded plans to dump the APC for another party in order to realise his governorship ambition.Nwosu said, “I am the lawful governorship candidate of the APC in Imo state . Our national chairman did not respect the rule of law and the constitution of our party in substituting senator Hope Uzodinma’ s name for mine.“ The records are very clear . I won the first primary election on October 2 . I also won the second primary held on October 6 . The records are there. The police , INEC and DSS reports affirm my victories . ”“ It is only for a matter of time . We will get justice in court. My name shall be on the ballot . I shall be announced as the APC governorship candidate in Imo state . Hope Uzodinma won ’ t be governor. ”“ There is no truth in the rumour that I have dumped the APC for Democratic Alternative. I am still in APC. I am a founding member of the ruling party . I won the ticket of the party and I shall lead the APC to victory in Imo state in 2019. ”