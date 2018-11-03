The United Nations has condemned the attack on an internally displaced persons camp by suspected Boko Haram members in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.The UN in a statement by its Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon, asked the Federal Government to step up security of the country and ensure the safety of lives and property.Boko Haram had on Wednesday attacked the IDPs camp in Dalori, which is a few kilometres from Maiduguri. The camp hosts about 12,600 persons.Kallon said, “I urge the government of Nigeria to step up the protection of innocent people. Attacks on camps for internally displaced persons threaten the lives of these innocent women, children and men who have already fled their homes as a result of the ongoing conflict. Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims of this attack and we wish the injured speedy recovery.”He said the attack took place in one of the nine IDPs camps in Dalori.Meanwhile, the Benue State Emergency Management Agency on Friday banned political gathering in IDPs camps in the state.The directive may not be unconnected to a purported political rally held by the All Progressives Congress in a camp at Daudu last Friday.The Executive Secretary of the agency, Emmanuel Shior, noted the ban had become necessary to stop politicians from exploiting the misfortunes of the people for “cheap political goals.”The statement read in part, “It is exactly one week ago when leaders of the All Progressives Congress from Benue State stormed Daudu to formally receive a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Dr. Steven Tsav, from the Peoples Democratic Party to its fold.“Although the event has come and gone, it has left many issues that deserve very strong caution and portrayed some of our leaders in very bad light.“How could a sane person believe that these people (IDPs) who are victims of a failed Federal Government will be willing to identify with a party that is the brains behind their sufferings?”